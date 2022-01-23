Shabbir retains lead in Sindh Open Golf

KARACHI: Pakistan No. 1 Shabbir Iqbal played it safe on Saturday as he carded a subdued 73 to stay ahead of the pack in the second round of the 23rd Sindh Open Golf Championship here at the wind-swept course of the Airmen Golf Club.

Playing in extremely windy conditions, Shabbir decided against taking any risks and ended the day with a healthy six-stroke lead going into the final round of the Rs3 million championship.

Due to strong winds, the AGC course considered to be the longest in the country, was playing really tough. Not a single of the professionals could break par in the second round. Shabbir now has a 36-hole aggregate of 139 (-5) thanks to his opening day’s 66.

In second place is the trio of Zubair Hussain, Muhammad Naeem and Wisal Khan at 145.

At 146 is Muhammad Shehzad followed by the trio of Matloob Ahmed, Shahbaz Masih and Ansar Mehmood at 147.

One of the second day’s best score came from Ahmed Baig, who somewhat compensated for his opening round’s 79 with a par round of 72 to stay in the hunt for a top-three finish at 151 along with Hamza Amin.

In the amateurs category, Saim Shazli took the pole position on the leaderboard after caarding an impressive 76. He has an aggregate of 157 with a slim one-shot lead against Lahore’s Salman Jahangir (158). In third place is Omar Khalid at 161.

In the senior professional category, Tahir Naseem maintained top position at four over par. Muhammad Akram is in second place at eight over par. Both are representing Lahore Gymkhana.

In the junior professionals category, Lahore’s Muhammad Saqib continued his impressive run carding 75 to take a seven-shot lead. In joint second place at Abdul Wadood and Nabeel Khan.

The three-day championship will conclude on Sunday (today).