Won’t repeat mistakes of last season: Zalmi captain

KARACHI: After winning the second edition of the HBL PSL in 2017, Peshawar Zalmi could not finish in the next three finals they reached in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

This time formidable Zalmi’s eyes are on the title again and their skipper Wahab Riaz said they would not repeat the “mistakes they committed in the last season”.

“In the past six seasons Zalmi played top cricket but unfortunately could not finish despite reaching three finals. We will make every effort not to repeat the mistakes which we committed last season and play better cricket this time and produce better results,” Wahab told a virtual news conference on Saturday.

Asked if Zalmi had enough resources to create selection problems for him as a captain, Wahab agreed. “There is no doubt that we have filled all the aspects quite well whether it is bowling, batting or fielding while picking players during the draft. As a captain, choice definitely becomes tough and challenging to play the right combination. The matches are won by big names and we will try to set such a combination which could benefit the team,” said Wahab, a left-arm discarded Pakistan pacer.

Wahab said due to Covid sometimes they are forced to make changes at the final moment. He added that as a team they must be ready for it.

He appreciated the PCB decision to form a reserve pool in order to cope with the rising Covid cases. “It’s a good decision from the PCB to form a reserve pool because Covid is fast spreading. The pool which has been formed by the PCB has international players and also upcoming players. It’s a good bench. If you see, top players have already been picked by each and every team from everywhere and those who were left are now part of the reserve pool,” Wahab said.

He said that their head coach Darren Sammy would join them after his commentary engagements.

Wahab said that toss would be crucial like the last season when hardly a game in the Karachi-leg was won by a team bowling second.

“Last year the wickets were very good and the ball was coming on to the bat and the chase was too easy. Now we will see how wickets are as PSL is starting a month earlier. Let’s see how wickets behave. Wickets should be fine so that good matches could be seen. Most probably I think this season too the team which wins the toss will go for chase,” Wahab said.

Wahab said they would go match by match. “When expectations are high, definitely it mounts pressure on you. We’ll go match by match and make it to the final and win the event this time,” he said.

Asked whether all-rounders would be seen in the team this time to curtail the long tail, Wahab said it would depend on strategy. “I think if you have seven batsmen and sometimes tail-enders also do good batting as was done last season by Umaid Asif for us. We have Sohail Khan this time also and these are proper batsmen. I think seven players are good enough to win for you. It’s not necessary that all batsmen bat and you will win the game. A couple of players are to seal the win for you with a good partnership and one with a good individual score. It does not mean that we have tail-enders and our batting is finished. Our combination is very good and we are very hopeful this time,” said the skipper.

Wahab said that everyone would have to fulfill their obligations and they together would have to fight against Covid-19. “I don’t think that it only depends on skippers to fulfill their obligations relating to Covid. Every individual involved in the PSL will have to show character and take all necessary precautions and follow Covid protocols. We all together have to fight. If everybody plays his role, things will be easy. Two years the PSL was postponed; this year it should not be,” said Wahab.