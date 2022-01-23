Mixed fortune for Aisam in Australian Open

ISLAMABAD: International Aisam Qureshi had mixed fortunes on Saturday in the Australian Open as he lost a close doubles match but won the mixed doubles encounter.
Kwon Soon-woo (Korea) and his American partner Marcos Girson came fighting back from one set down to beat Aisam and Alexander Nedovyesov 1-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10-7) to move into the third round.
However, in mixed doubles together with Japanese partner Makoto Ninomiya, Aisam defeated the USA pair of Austin Krajicek and Jessica Pegula 6-4, 6-3 in the first round.
