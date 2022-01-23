Imran sent Nawaz out: Asad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Saturday revealed that it was "100 percent Prime Minister Imran Khan's decision" to send former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to London for his medical treatment, Geo News reported.

Umar said that he was present during a meeting conducted by the premier which held discussions on whether or not to allow Nawaz to travel for treatment abroad. He further said that there were six to eight other members present.

"This was first discussed in a cabinet meeting," he said, adding that the decision was entirely made by the prime minister and the premier did not say that the decision was not his. He further said that the party's senior leadership attended the meeting, however, everyone held a different opinion. According to Umar, PM Imran Khan said that the medical reports on which the decision was made "turned out to be false".

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday asked Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin to initiate steps to alleviate the economic well-being of the urban lower and middle class population, having been affected by the imported inflation.

In this connection, the prime minister had a telephonic conversation with Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin and inquired about his health condition. During the talk, the premier congratulated the finance minister and his team on achieving the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 5.37 percent in three years, which led to creation of substantial jobs and rise in per capita income.

The prime minister highlighted that international economic organisations like Bloomberg and the Economist have recognised Pakistan’s successful economic reforms and initiatives taken during the COVID pandemic savings jobs and lives.

The prime minister and finance minister have been regularly discussing the ongoing global commodity price super cycle which has adversely affected inflation and trade deficit in Pakistan, says a statement issued by the Prime Minister Office.

Finance minister has informed the prime minister that the local food prices have been declining since December as reflected in the SPI. However, he is hopeful that the as soon as the international prices come off the pressure on imported goods will come down as well. Overall, the prime minister expressed satisfaction over tax collection, exports and remittances.