SBP notification: ‘Goods clearance at Pak-Afghan border suspended’

PESHAWAR: Businessmen associated with Pak-Afghan trade have said that commercial activities between the two countries have been suspended as border authorities have stopped clearance of goods laden trucks in the wake of a notification issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a joint press statement issued here on Friday, Vice-President of Pak-Afghan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ziaul Haq Sarhadi, Chairman, Land Route Standing Committee of Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Imtiaz Ahmad Al, and, Shahid Hussain, said bilateral trade between the two countries has reduced drastically.

They urged SBP to review its notification which had halted goods clearance.

The businessmen said the SBP in its first notification allowed export to Afghanistan after obtaining payment from Afghan traders in dollars.

However, they added, later another notification was issued wherein the

last date was changed from December 31 to December 13, causing a halt to the clearance of goods laden trucks at the Torkham border post.

They said businessmen dealing in Pak-Afghan trade had prepared large consignments which were passing through the process of passage but have now been stuck at the border due to a change of date in the notification.

Due to the non-issuance of Form E and Form I by SBP, a large number of fully loaded trucks are parked in queues on both sides of the border post awaiting clearance.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said the border authorities are refusing to clear the trucks in the wake of the issuance of a new notification from the SBP.

He said exports to Afghanistan from Pakistan has already shown a decrease of around 35 per cent during the period starting from September to December 2021.

Ziaul Haq Sarhadi said Afghanistan is faced with a severe economic crisis and banks there don’t have dollars so the SBP should continue its earlier policy for around another six months.