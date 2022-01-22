Afghan held for assaulting minor boy

NOWSHERA: The police here on Friday arrested an Afghan national on the charges of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 12-year-old boy in the limits of Jalozai Police Station.
The uncle of the boy hailing from Bajaur had reported to the police that his orphan nephew had gone missing on January 19.
The police registered a case and formed a team to carry out a search for the missing boy. The police after hectic efforts recovered the boy from the hujra of a local and arrested the accused identified as Ismail belonging to Afghanistan.
The boy told the police that the accused had forcibly taken him to the hurja where he was sexually assaulted.
The police arrested the accused. Meanwhile, the police arrested a proclaimed offender from Akbarpura.
The proclaimed offender was identified as Qaseem Khan, who had allegedly killed one Khalid Mahmood hailing from Attock on the motorway. The accused belonged to Swabi district and the killing took place in 2020.
