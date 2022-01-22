Bid to smuggle arms foiled

PESHAWAR: The police foiled a bid to smuggle arms in Chamkani and arrested three alleged smugglers on Friday.
The senior superintendent of police operations Haroonur Rashid said three accused Aurangzeb, Shah Ali, Abdul Rahim of Mirpur were arrested and eight rifles and two pistols were recovered from them.
In another action, the police in Chamkani recovered 17kgs of hashish and arrested one alleged smuggler Niaz.
