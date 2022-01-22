Alleged drug dealer arrested

PESHAWAR: The police arrested an alleged drug dealer from the limits of Tehkal Police Station for selling ice in the vicinity of the educational institutions on Friday.
An official said one Mahboobur Rehman was arrested and around 1.2kg of ice was recovered from him that he was selling to his customers in the vicinity of local colleges and universities.
The police also claimed to have arrested three alleged criminals who were also addicted to ice from Shahpur. They were planning robberies when held by police, the officials said.
