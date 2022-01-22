SMS service about Omicron launched

Islamabad: Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training on Friday launched an SMS service campaign for students, teachers and parents across the country to raise awareness against Omicron virus.

According to the Federal Education Ministry, the campaign has been launched on the instructions of Minister for Federal Education, and Professional Training, Culture and National Heritage Shafqat Mahmood.

In the first phase of SMS awareness campaign, the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with a telecom company, will ensure the delivery of its awareness message to 12 million subscribers.

The SMS awareness campaign is being launched from Islamabad while in the second phase, the scope of the campaign will be expanded across the country in collaboration with other telecom companies.