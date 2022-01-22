New commissioner assumes charge

Rawalpindi: Newly-appointed Commissioner (Rawalpindi Division) Noor ul Ameen Mengal (PAS-BS-20) on Friday assumed charge of his office.

Previously, he was serving as secretary to Youth Affairs and Sports Department, Government of the Punjab.

The officers from administration and other government departments of Rawalpindi division welcomed the newly appointed Commissioner and said that they will perform their duties more enthusiastically under his vibrant leadership.