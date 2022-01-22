Condolence

LAHORE: The President Punjab Olympic Association has condoled the sad demise of Ch. Khalid Hassan, ex- President and Secretary General of Punjab Wrestling Association.
In a message PbOA stated: “May Allah Almighty in his Infinite mercy shower His blessings and grant eternal peace to the departed soul and give strength and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.
“The President PbOA and all the Olympic Family of Punjab express their profound grief to the bereaved family and pray to Allah Pak for the boon of departed soul.”
