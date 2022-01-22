3rd U19 Junior Polo: Remington JPF win title

LAHORE: Remington JPF Team clinched the Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship trophy after toppling BX Polo Team by 10-5 in the final here at the JPF ground on Friday.
Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi emerged as hero of the match as he fired in fabulous five goals from the winning team while Basel Faisal Khokhar was also impressive with mallet and horse and cracked a classic quartet to steer his side to a thumping win while Nazar Dean Ali Khan struck one goal.
Muhammad Matloob Aizad hammered a hat-trick of goals from BX Polo Team, which had two goals handicap advantage.
