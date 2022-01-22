Lewandowski eyes toppling own record of 41 Bundesliga goals

BERLIN: Having scored a record 41 goals in just 29 league games last season, Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski aims to stay injury-free in order to better his own Bundesliga milestone this campaign.
The Poland striker scooped FIFA’s ‘The Best’ male player award for the second year running on Monday, two days after chalking up his 300th league goal with a hat-trick as Bundesliga leaders Bayern swept aside Cologne.
Lewandowski has scored 23 goals in 19 league games this campaign and featured in every Bundesliga game for Bayern.
LAHORE: The President Punjab Olympic Association has condoled the sad demise of Ch. Khalid Hassan, ex- President and...
LAHORE: Remington JPF Team clinched the Gobi's Paints 3rd U19 Junior Polo Championship trophy after toppling BX Polo...
KARACHI: Saeed Abdul is top seed in the $500 Comkar Satellite squash event that is commencing from Sunday at Fleet...
KARACHI: Pakistan Squash Federation has hired former world number six Mir Zaman Gul as new head coach.The federation...
BRATISLAVA: Novak Djokovic’s long-time coach Marian Vajda said Australia’s deportation of the world number one was...
MELBOURNE: India and Pakistan will lock horns in a blockbuster T20 World Cup group clash for the second year running...
Comments