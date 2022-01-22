Saeed top seed in Comkar satellite event

KARACHI: Saeed Abdul is top seed in the $500 Comkar Satellite squash event that is commencing from Sunday (tomorrow) at Fleet Club here.
According to the entry list, Naveed Rehman is second seed and Ashab Irfan is third seed while Faizan Khan is fourth seed.
The other players are Ibrahim Noorani, Khushhal Riaz, M Ammad, Abdullah Khan, Cavish Faruq, Moeen-ud-din, Hikmatyar Khan, Uzair Shaukat, Talha Saeed, Bilal Islam, Anas Khan and Hasan Paracha.
Pakistan Navy is the promoter of this second satellite event of the year in Pakistan. After this, Karachi is to host another satellite event from January 26-29.
