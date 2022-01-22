Shabbir Iqbal fires 66 to take lead in Sindh Open

KARACHI: Sometimes on the golf course, weather conditions can make a world of a difference. Ask Shabbir Iqbal about it.

The Pakistan No.1 teed off early in the morning when it wasn't really windy here at the Airmen Golf Club. He finished with a stunning card of six-under par 66 on the opening day of the 23rd Sindh Open Golf Championship.

Many of the other players, especially the amateurs who teed off in the afternoon, weren't that lucky. The gusty winds picked up making the conditions stormy around noon. It made the going really tough for the competing players in the Rs3 million championship being hosted by the Sindh Golf Association (SGA).

While many of the other players struggled, defending champion Shabbir was in his element as he made a series of birdies to take a four-shot lead in the event. In second place was the trio of the seasoned Matloob Ahmed, Arshad Rasheed and Muhammad Naeemat 70. In joint third place at 71 were Danish Masih, Zubair Hussain and Shahbaz Masih. Out of 106 professionals who teed off in the opening round, just 7 managed to break par.

Even top-notch professionals like Hamza Amin (78) and Ahmed Baig (79) were unable to cope with the challenging conditions.

In the amateurs category, Pakistan No.1 Salman Jahangir took the pole position after carding 77. Two strokes behind him in second place was Omar Khalid, an A-level student at Karachi's Nixor College, at 79. In third place were Saim Shazli, Hamza Zahid Khan and Umer Khokhar followed by Omar Shikoh at 82.

In the senior professionals category Tahir Naseem is leading with one over par and being followed by Muhammad Akram at 4 over par on day one.

In the junior professionals, Muhammad Saqib from LGG is leading on first day with 76, followed by Abdul Wadood at 77.