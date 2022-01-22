Zahid another bowler with sizzling pace

ISLAMABAD: In a never-ending crop of pace bowlers, Lahore Qalandars found another talent with the name of Mohammad Zahid who clocked 92mph during trials held in Lahore in collaboration with the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

The 24-year old talented pacer who only confined himself to tap-ball cricket was spotted during Qalandars and Kamyab Jawan venture with Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Usman Dar and Chief Executive Qalandars hailing him as the future star.

Together with Qalandars captain Shaheen Shah Afridi, Zahid also met Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office.

“PM Kamyab Jawan Programme is making strides when it comes to unearthing talent in cricket. We have spotted a talented pacer who clocked 92mph during trials in Lahore recently. He is really quick and has all the talent to get even quicker,” Rana Atif said during a press talk in Islamabad Friday.

Zahid has been picked by Lahore for Kamyab Jawan Programme. He will be further helped to get perfection under the able coaching of Aaqib Javed.

“We have seen thousands thronging the stadium for trials in Sialkot. The same has been the case in every city where the trials were held in collaboration with Lahore Qalandars. No cricketing talent in the entire country would now go unnoticed,” Usman Dar said.

The Special Assistant to Prime Minister again reiterated that sports should be given the status of an industry.

“Sports must be given the status of the economy in the country. Together with Qalandars, we would make a telling difference in years to come when it comes to cricket development. This effort would help talented cricketers get jobs and earn a name for themselves and for the country.”

Dar added that the prime minister had all praise for Qalandars contribution to cricket in the country.

Rana Atif announced conducting nationwide trails, traveling to every corner of the country to unearth more cricketing talent.