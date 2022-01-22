Qalandars bowling attack ‘strong one’: Shaheen

KARACHI: Lahore Qalandars newly-appointed skipper Shaheen Afridi rates his side’s bowling combination as “a strong one” and hopes that his brigade will click in the HBL PSL-7 which will blast into action here at the National Stadium from January 27.

“We have strong bowling. The world’s top-wicket taking bowlers are with us like Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf and myself. And as a captain I am satisfied with my bowling combination and hopefully you will see some top performance from Lahore Qalandars in this season,” Shaheen told a virtual news conference here on Friday.

Shaheen has replaced Sohail Akhtar as Qalandars captain this season, a decision which will also help Pakistan in future with the left-armer to get captaincy experience.

Shaheen said that his side is well-prepared. “The preparation is going very well. A camp has been held and very good preparation had been made. We also played a few matches during the ten-day camp. It went well and players got their target practices and this time Lahore Qalandars will be seen in a different mood,” Shaheen said.

He agreed that the game between Lahore and Karachi is always a big one, saying those who will play good cricket will eventually win.

“The match between Karachi and Lahore is always thrilling and we will also try our level best to play good cricket. There is no pressure of captaincy on me. Babar Azam, Kings’ captain, is my captain and we have always had a good friendship. Yes, it is clear that I will captain my side and Babar will captain his side and those who deliver their best will win the match,” Shaheen said.

Asked about his plan for tackling Babar, he said: “When you come across world class players like Babar and Rizwan so to them you have to bowl your best. I would try to bowl my best deliveries to him and as the team would require his wicket so effort would be made to get him out early,” the left-arm pacer said.

Asked if he faces any captaincy pressure, Shaheen said as a professional player, he is prepared for anything. “I got an opportunity to captain the side and I thought I should do it. What I am doing here, I want to also benefit from that while playing for Pakistan. I will try my level best to give more time to my bowling. If as a captain I bowl well our team will also click. In bowling I will put in my best and with captaincy I will take along the entire team. Hopefully, we will play good cricket and good performance will be seen,” he said.

“All teams have picked their best boys and all of the foreign stuff picked was the best in their respective domestic cricket. Coaches and management, I think, must have read them well. We expect the best performances from them. Most of our foreign stuff have been playing with us for the last three years and I expect top performance from them,” he said.

He admitted that Shahid Afridi had advised him not to take the captaincy responsibility. “Yes, Lala had told me that I was not ready for captaincy now. I think he meant that it might affect my bowling. The first thing is that InshaAllah it will not affect my bowling because I have earned a name due to bowling and I will try to deliver both as bowler and as captain,” he said.

Asked about his plans against Australia who are set to come to Pakistan for a series in March-April, Shaheen said: “InshaAllah effort would be made to deliver. I always feel proud when I play for Pakistan.