Anisimova stuns Osaka as Nadal sends title warning

MELBOURNE: Defending champion Naomi Osaka was dumped out of the Australian Open in the third round on Friday by unseeded American Amanda Anisimova to open up the draw for title favourite Ashleigh Barty.

Anisimova, ranked 60th in the world, saved two match points to stun the former world number one 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (10/5) and will now face Barty in the last 16.

It was a hugely disappointing end for Osaka in Melbourne, having also gone out at the same stage at the US Open in September, after which she took a break from tennis.

In the men’s draw, Rafael Nadal underlined his status as one of the favourites with a four-set victory over Russian 28th seed Karen Khachanov.

Anisimova will be eyeing another scalp in the form of Australia’s Barty, who was a comfortable 6-2, 6-3 winner over Italian 30th seed Camila Giorgi, inching closer to a maiden Grand Slam crown on home soil.

Also into round four is two-time champion Victoria Azarenka.

The 24th seed crushed 15th seed Elina Svitolina as she tries to climb back to the top of women’s tennis.

Spanish legend Nadal dropped a set for the first time at this tournament but called his 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win over Khachanov under the lights his best performance since he returned this year following a foot injury that ended his 2021 season early.

“I went through some very tough times in the last year and a half, but nights like this mean everything to me,” said the 35-year-old, who could face Olympic champion Alexander Zverev in the quarter-finals.

World number three Zverev powered his way into the last 16 with a superb serving display against Moldova’s Radu Albot.

Zverev will next take on Canada’s 14th seed Denis Shapovalov.