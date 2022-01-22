Two players, two staff members test positive

KARACHI: Two players and two support staff members who are set to feature in the HBL PSL-7 have returned Covid positive tests, a senior official of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) revealed here on Friday.

“Of the 150 initial tests conducted, two players and two teams support staff personnel have tested positive,” the PCB chief operating officer (COO) and HBL PSL Director Salman Naseer revealed to a group of reporters here at the National Stadium.

Salman was quick to add that 40 staff members of the hotel where a biosecure bubble has been created have also tested positive and have been isolated.

Salman also said that no foreign player has shown any security concerns in the wake of Lahore blast in which three people were killed and scores injured on Thursday.

“I have talked to the franchises’ owners and they said that no security concerns have been shown by any of their foreign players. They all know about the blast at Lahore and they know that they will play the second leg of the PSL in Lahore but they are very positive,” Salman claimed.

Salman said the penalties on Covid protocols breaches will be strictly implemented this time, adding not even a big player will be spared if found violating the protocols.

“Yes, there are two types of breaches: minor and major. The penalties range from reprimand to match fine, match-ban and expulsion from the event,” said Salman.

“Although these had also been there in the Abu Dhabi leg of the PSL last season now all these penalties will be strictly implemented and no one will be spared if found violating the protocols,” Salman said.

According to Salman, the PCB itself is managing the bio-bubble with the help of infectious diseases specialists and everything has been skillfully planned to minimise the chances of Covid infections among the participants of the country’s marquee league which is set to begin here at the National Stadium from January 27.

There are three stages of the bubble, with the main one exclusively specified for the players, teams support staff, match officials, hotel staff and some of the PCB officials.

“The drivers, close protection security personnel, bubble integrity managers, hotel staff and anti-corruption officials will be within this bubble. Each and every team has been accommodated at a separate floor and untiring efforts would be made to avoid interaction among teams during their bubble life,” Salman said.

However, he was quick to add that even during the game there will be no handshakes. The production staff, some staff of the event management and some relevant hotel staff and drivers would reside in the second bubble. Ground staff will have separate accommodation, which will be strictly managed.

Salman said that a 12-member medical staff will also live in the bubble. Despite the fast-rising Covid ratio, particularly in Karachi, Salman said that the event will be conducted as per schedule.