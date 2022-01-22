Greenshirts sail into U19 World Cup quarters

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan edged out Afghanistan by 24 runs in an intriguing encounter to book their place in the Under-19 World Cup quarter-finals at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad.

Pakistan juniors opting to bat first were restricted to 239-9 with Afghanistan looking well set to chase down the target at one stage, finished their 50 overs at 215-9.

Pakistan owes the win to Maaz Sadaqat’s brilliant all-round display as the southpaw smashed 37-ball 42 not out at the far end of the innings and later picked up one of 33.

Electing to bat first, opener Muhammad Shehzad lost his partner Haseebullah Khan for just two but kicked on to make 43 off 51 balls. Shehzad shared a 60-run partnership with No 3 Abdul Faseeh who made 68 off 95 balls with the skipper Qasim adding 38 from No.5.

But when Izharulhaq Naveed (3-41) removed Faseeh, Pakistan lost 3-11 and were in danger of not having enough runs to defend at 184-7. But Maaz Sadaqat played a gem of an innings with 42 not out off just 37 balls, including seven fours, to drag his side up to 239 for nine from their 50 overs.

Afghanistan got the pace of their innings all wrong in reply, as the top three soaked up far too many balls in pursuit of the target.

It took them 170 balls to bring up 100 runs with Bilal Sayedi, 42 off 81, Nangeyalia Kharote, 12 off 32, and Allah Noor, 28 off 49, all with strike rates under 58.

Despite the slow start, Afghanistan took the contest deep although their innings was characterized by some wild running between the wickets, with three runouts as well as a number of near misses.

Noor Ahmad blasted three sixes to leave his side in with a chance of a shock victory, needing 28 off the last two overs with two wickets in hand.

But when he fell for 29 off just 18 balls to Awais Ali, the pick of the bowlers with three for 36, there was only going to be one winner and after finishing short on 215 for nine. Afghanistan now must prepare for a winner-takes-all clash against Zimbabwe on Saturday.

Pakistan also play their last Pool C match against minnows Papua New on Saturday.

England also moved into the quarter-finals with a thumping 189-run win over the UAE.