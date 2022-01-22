Banks tasked to raise house loans to 7pc of private advances till Dec

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan on Friday asked the banks to allocate seven percent of their private sector loans in housing and construction finance till December 2022.

“With a view to further promote housing and construction finance, banks are advised to increase their financing for housing and construction of buildings (residential and non-residential) to at least 7 percent of their respective domestic private sector advances by December, 2022,” the SBP said in a circular.

Earlier, the banks were mandated to enhance their housing and construction finance portfolios to at least 5 percent of their domestic private sector advances till December 2021.

Banks’ outstanding credit to the housing and construction sector increased by record Rs163 billion or 85 percent in 2021, helped by the central bank’s rules to encourage mortgages and its incentives and penalties for lenders with respect to the achievement or failure to meet targets for housing finance.

Banks disbursed Rs355 billion housing loans in 2021, compared with Rs192 billion in the previous year, according to the SBP’s figures. Disbursement of low-cost housing loans under the Government Markup Subsidy scheme, also known as Mera Pakistan Mera Ghar (MPMG), reached Rs38 billion last year.

In December, banks extended Rs9.3 billion loans to the borrowers, the highest monthly disbursement since January 2021. Habib Bank, Meezan Bank, and Bank Al Habib were the top three contributors. Banks also made significant progress in the provision of financing under MPMG scheme, introduced in 2020, the SBP said in a statement issued on January 6.

Financing under MPMG picked up momentum in 2021 as approvals for financing by banks grew from near zero to Rs117 billion in 2021. The banks have received requests of financing of Rs276 billion from potential customers.

Bank Alfalah emerged as the leading bank with highest disbursement of Rs3.3 billion followed by nine banks with disbursements of over Rs2 billion each. These include Meezan Bank, BankIslami, National Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, HBFCL, United Bank, MCB Bank, Bank of Punjab, and Habib Bank. Financing to housing and construction and particularly under MPMG has witnessed impressive growth on the back of many enabling regulatory environments introduced after extensive consultation with stakeholders, the SBP noted.

The SBP has taken a number of steps to create an enabling regulatory environment for banks to increase flow of financing to the housing sector. Key initiatives include allowing acceptance of third party guarantees during the construction period, waiver of debt burden ratio in case of informal income and the introduction of standard facility offer letters by the banks. The SBP has also advised banks to develop and deploy income estimation models for borrowers with informal sources of income.