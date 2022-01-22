Stocks snap six-day rout on GDP target revision

Stocks snapped a six-day losing streak on Friday as a revised upbeat GDP growth target had investors believe there was light at the end of the tunnel, traders said.

Benchmark KSE-100 Share Index rose 192.31 points or 0.43 percent to 45,018.28 points at Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), exploring a day high and low of 45,148.92 and 44,747.75 points.

According to analysts at Darson Research, equities clawed back after losing 1,090 points in last straight six sessions despite reports of highest daily Covid cases since the start of the pandemic as positivity rate was now over 12 percent.

Other factors that might have cut the rally short were a half a billion dollar decline in State Bank of Pakistan’s (SBP) foreign exchange reserves within a week and higher oil prices.

Ahsan Mehanti, an analyst at Arif Habib Corp, said stocks closed bullish amid thin trade after government revised FY21 growth rate to 5.4 percent rebasing NAC’s (National Accounts Committee) earlier estimates.

Higher global crude oil prices and expectation for firm SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) monetary policy note next week ahead of IMF (International Monetary Fund) board review over EFF (Extended Funding Facility) helped stocks rally, Mehanti said.

KSE-30 Shares Index followed benchmark’s suit to rise 81.79 points or 0.46 percent to 17,747.58 points.

Traded shares, however, diminished by 78 million to 176.13 million from 254.20 million. Traded value dropped to Rs7.07 billion from Rs7.73 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs7.732 trillion from Rs7.700 trillion. Out of 342 active companies, 203 ended as gainers, 118 losers, while 21 ended neutral.

Topline Securities in a note said Friday’s positivity could be attributed to a slight decline in international commodity prices and revised GDP growth rate for FY21.

A major contribution to the index came from TRG, MARI, BAHL, SYS, and ABL, as they cumulatively contributed 125 points to the index, the brokerage said adding that on the flip side MEBL, OGDC, EFERT, INIL, and ICI dragged the index down by 37 points.

Nestle Pakistan recorded highest increase in its share price by rising Rs50 to Rs5,450 per share, followed by Mehmood Textile, which climbed Rs43.51 to Rs677.80 per share.

Shield Corporation was the top loser of the day, falling Rs22.50 to Rs282.50 per share, while ICI Pakistan was right behind it by losing Rs12.91 to settle down at Rs748.09 per share.

JS Research in its market wrap said stocks gained positive momentum on the back of news related to an upward revision of GDP growth rate and rebasing measures by PBS (Pakistan Bureau of Statistics).

“Monetary policy announcement and future rollover next week are key events to look out for, therefore a cautious approach is advised,” the brokerage suggested.

TRG Pakistan Ltd recorded the highest with 19.17 million shares, followed by Jahangir Siddiqui & Co Lts that registered a trade of 13.76 million shares.

Other major stocks that recorded high trade volume were WorldCall Telecom, Cnergyico PK, Ghani Glo Hol, Avanceon Ltd, Treet Corp, Telecard Limited, Kot Addu Power, and TPL Properties.

Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 65.19 million shares from 85.48 million on Thursday.