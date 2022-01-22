Rupee gains

KARACHI: The rupee on Friday ended stronger against the dollar in the interbank foreign exchange market on the back of easing demand for the greenback from importers and improved supplies, dealers said.

The local unit closed at 176.24 to the dollar, compared with the previous close of 176.49.

It gained by 25 paisas or 0.14 percent during the session. Positive sentiments following the rebasing of the country’s economy also helped lift market sentiment.

“We expect the rupee to remain stable, but the near-term direction of the local unit will depend on the central bank’s monetary policy decision and the six-month balance of payments data,” said a forex dealer.

In the open market, however, Pakistani currency weakened to 179.30 against the dollar from 178.50 on Friday.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) will announce its monetary policy on Monday and the financial markets assume the interest rates to stay steady this time.

“We expect the SBP to maintain a policy rate at 9.75 percent. With the SBP’s guidance in the last monetary policy statement in which the central bank indicated that the end goal of mildly positive real interest rates has been achieved and monetary policy settings expected to remain unchanged in near future,” said Tahir Abbas, research head at Arif Habib Limited.

“Also, we believe that inflation will come down significantly in the second half of 2022; therefore as of now, there is no need for the rate hike.

He added that as things unfold in the near future, especially on the inflation and external side, the SBP may take measures ‘accordingly’.

The real effective exchange rate (REER) clocked in at 96.74 as of December, compared with 98.56 in the previous month, according to the central bank's latest numbers. The REER fell 1.85 percent month-on-month and 3.05 percent since July, 2021. Analyst said the rupee was still undervalued as per the data.