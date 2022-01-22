MQM-P condemns worker’s killing

The Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan on Friday condemned the killing of its senior worker, Khalidur Rehman Khanzada, in the Tando Allahyar district and demanded of the authorities to arrest his killers immediately.

In a press release, MQM-P senior deputy convener Amir Khan said terrorists had killed Khanzada in broad daylight outside a court in the presence of police and fled easily.

“The whole incident is on record and footage is available. The federal and Sindh governments should take notice of the heinous act of terrorism,” he said. “If the terrorists are not arrested immediately, then the entire responsibility of public reaction will be on the Sindh government,” he warned.

Meanwhile, the MQM-P leader and federal minister Syed Aminul Haque telephoned Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed to inform him about Khanzada’s killing and termed the murder a conspiracy to create a law and order situation in the province.

In the past, workers of various pro-Sindhudesh groups were involved in mass killings in interior Sindh, including the Hyderabad carnage on September 30, 1988, Haque told Rasheed. The interior minister assured Haque that the killers of Khanzada would be arrested at any cost.