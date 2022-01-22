IGP orders implementation of Covid SOPs

Sindh police chief Mushtaq Ahmed Mahar, voicing concerns over rising Omicron cases in the province, has issued strict directives to his subordinates to strictly implement the standard operating procedures announced by the provincial government and to wear masks while performing duties.

Officials said Friday the inspector general of police (IGP), taking up the issue of rising cases of the coronavirus variant of Omicron, had told his subordinates, including the additional IGs of the province and the assistant IGs of the Central Police Office (CPO), to implement the SOPs and make it mandatory for the police personnel to wear masks.

A letter, moved by the IG office in this regard, said the chief minister had shown his displeasure at government functionaries not wearing faces during a meeting of the Covid Task Force on January 15.

“Police, being a frontline force, is not only the most Covid-19 vulnerable government department after medical professionals, but also have added responsibility to execute and enforce corona safety protocols. In view of the above, the worthy IGP Sindh has taken a very serious notice of non-compliance with directions of mandatory mask-wearing by police, which places them at the risk of critique by media and public, besides exposure to serious health hazards and reflects poorly on the discipline, command and supervision of police force,” said the correspondence.

It said the lackluster display of observance of the requisite protocols also puts a question mark on the commitment of police to effectively enforce those protocols. In view of the situation, it said, the senior police officials should ensure strict departmental action in case of violations of the SOPs, including wearing masks by all police personnel during duty.

Officials said that as per the data available with the Welfare Branch of the CPO, Karachi, 118,565 personnel, i.e. 99 per cent of the police force, were vaccinated against Covid-19.

The letter said: “The competent authority desires that the number of police officers qualifying for booster dosage may be marked out and vaccinated with Pfizer booster dosage at the earlier in the wake of rising Omicron cases in Sindh. It was also directed to coordinate with your respective DHOs (district health officers) to ensure booster vaccination of the police force, vaccinated before August 1, 2021, at the earliest. Moreover, it was also directed that figures and compliance report should be furnished to the Assistant IG Welfare, CPO, Sindh, Karachi, within 10 days and coordinate with quarter concerned and compile the requisite data.?