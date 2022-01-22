Governor signs Immovable Public Property Ordinance

LAHORE:The Punjab government has announced steps against concrete and temporary encroachments in Punjab and in this regard Governor Chaudhry Sarwar has signed Punjab Immovable Public Property Ordinance 2022 on Friday. The Local Government Department has also issued gazette notification in this regard.

Punjab Governor while sharing the details said that the officer concerned will be bound to take action against the encroachers in fixed time period under this Ordinance. Moreover, the divisional commissioners have been given the authority/powers of civil judge under this Ordinance. The commissioner concerned will be authorised to decide to impose either fine or penalty to the encroachers. Board of Revenue will be authorised to hand over encroachment cases from one commissioner to the other. The encroachers will be given 7 days’ notice twice and action will be initiated in case of their failure to appear in person before the officer concerned within 14 days. The administration concerned will be authorised to constitute special squads all over province.

entrepreneurs praised: National Incubation Centre (NIC), Lahore at LUMS nominated start-up Codeschool.pk has won top laurels and a cash prize in the capstone business pitch competition in the Stanford Seed Spark Programme for high-achieving entrepreneurs across South Asia.

According to a press release, this was the inaugural cohort from Pakistan, and was introduced by NIC LUMS. “Our partnership with Stanford SEED Spark reflects our confidence in Pakistani entrepreneurs and their ability to compete with the very best talent globally,” said Saleem Ahmad, Chairman NIC LUMS Lahore and Quetta at the graduation ceremony of Stanford SEED Spark’s inaugural cohort in Pakistan. “Our conviction is reinforced by the fact that all of NIC LUMS mentored start-ups made the top 20 finalists and have brought home much pride in also winning the top position across South Asia.”

Around 83 ventures participated in the programme, from across 17 collaborating institutions such as IIT Bombay, TiE Chennai and CII-Young Indians. The competition selected only the top 20 graduates as finalists. After a rigorous scoring process, the top three start-ups were selected to win a cash prize as well as a virtual showcase feature in the global Stanford SEED Spark gallery.