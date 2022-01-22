Rs8.91b schemes approved

LAHORE:The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved seven development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs8.910 billion.

The approved development schemes included Improvement and Remodeling of Desert Branch Canal District Bahawalpur (District Development Package) at the cost of Rs459.878 million, Checking Erosive action of River Chenab at RD 31+000 of Masson Flood Bund at the cost of Rs61.470 million, Feasibility Study of Renovation and Operationalisation of Sports Goods and Material Testing Lab (PC-II) at the cost of Rs50.000 million, Establishment of Project Management Unit for the Project “Lai Nullah Expressway and Urban Regeneration along Lai Nullah” at the cost of Rs95.085 million, Widening/Improvement of Road from Dijkot Tandlianwala Road to Chak No 91/GB via Chak No 133/GB, 132/GB, 130/GB, 131/GB, 129/GB, 659/GB& 535/GB, Faisalabad at the cost of Rs490.670m, Widening, Improvement of road from Vanike Tarrar to Chak Bhatti Turn via Behak Ahmed Yar, Thatha Bahama & Narowal i/c Links, District Hafizabad at the cost of Rs700.687 million and Establishment of 1000-bedded General Hospital, Lahore (Phase-I) at the cost of Rs7.055 billion.