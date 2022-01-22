Ashrafi ensures ulema’s role in COVID awareness drive

LAHORE:Special Representative of Prime Minister for Religious Harmony and the Middle East Maulana Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi called on Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and discussed matters of mutual interest.

The chief minister said that national unity was the need of the hour and the role of Ulema in promoting religious harmony was commendable. Ulema could play an important role in promoting tolerance, patience and brotherhood in society, he added. The golden principles of tolerance, peace and patience must be carried forward, the CM maintained and asked the religious scholars to play their role in promoting public awareness against COVID-19 pandemic.

Maulana Tahir Ashrafi said the Punjab government under the leadership of Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was playing a commendable role in the development and prosperity of the people while Ulema would continue performing their role against coronavirus.