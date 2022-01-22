Nato rejects Russian demand to withdraw troops from Bulgaria

Brussels: Nato on Friday rejected a Russian demand for the alliance to withdraw troops from eastern European members Bulgaria and Romania.

"Nato will not renounce our ability to protect and defend each other, including with the presence of troops in the eastern part of the Alliance. Russia’s demands would create first- and second-class "Nato members, which we cannot accept," "Nato spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.

"We reject any idea of spheres of influence in Europe. We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defence. "Nato is vigilant and continues to assess the need to reinforce the eastern part of our Alliance."