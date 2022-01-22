Nato rejects Russian demand to withdraw troops from Bulgaria

Brussels: Nato on Friday rejected a Russian demand for the alliance to withdraw troops from eastern European members Bulgaria and Romania.
"Nato will not renounce our ability to protect and defend each other, including with the presence of troops in the eastern part of the Alliance. Russia’s demands would create first- and second-class "Nato members, which we cannot accept," "Nato spokeswoman Oana Lungescu said.
"We reject any idea of spheres of influence in Europe. We will always respond to any deterioration of our security environment, including through strengthening our collective defence. "Nato is vigilant and continues to assess the need to reinforce the eastern part of our Alliance."
KANO, Nigeria: Two people were killed and 20 children were kidnapped in Nigeria’s Borno state, where militants are...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta sentenced a member of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted party to death for terror offences on...
Vilnius: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said on Friday they will send anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to allow...
United Nations, United States: The United Nations is investigating the alleged killing of dozens of people in the...
Washington: The thought of sharing an ice cream cone with a stranger can trigger feelings of disgust -- however...
Washington: The CIA has concluded that no foreign government is likely behind hundreds of mysterious "Havana syndrome"...
Comments