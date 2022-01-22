US, Russia hold talks on Ukraine war fears

GENEVA: Washington and Moscow’s top diplomats met on Friday in Geneva in an urgent bid for a solution over Ukraine, with the United States increasingly worried that Russia will invade despite warnings of severe reprisals.

The talks between Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov come just 11 days after their deputies met in Geneva and agreed to preserve dialogue amid Russia’s build-up of tens of thousands of troops on Ukraine’s border.

As the meeting started at Geneva’s lakeside luxury Hotel President Wilson, Lavrov warned that Moscow was not expecting any "breakthrough". Blinken stressed that Washington remained open to finding a diplomatic solution, but warned of a "united, swift and severe" response if Russia does invade Ukraine.

Unlike the January 10 session, which lasted for nearly eight hours, Blinken and Lavrov are expected to have a concise exchange as they determine whether diplomacy remains possible. Veteran diplomats who have encountered each other for years, Blinken is known for his unflappable calm and Lavrov for his mordant intensity.

President Joe Biden bluntly assessed on Wednesday that his counterpart Vladimir Putin is likely to "move in" on Ukraine and warned of a "disaster for Russia". The United States and its allies have warned of severe economic sanctions for an invasion.

Russia, which already fuels a deadly insurgency in eastern Ukraine that has killed more than 13,000 people since 2014, has demanded guarantees that Nato never admit the former Soviet republic or expand otherwise in Moscow’s old sphere. The United States has declared the idea a "non-starter" and accused Russia of undermining Europe’s post-Cold War order by bullying another country into submission.