Sarkozy’s ex-chief of staff jailed

PARIS: The former chief of staff of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a new jail sentence on Friday, adding to a long list of convictions stemming from the right-winger’s 2007-2012 term in office. Claude Gueant, considered one of Sarkozy’s closest confidants, went on trial in October along with four other aides and allies over accusations they misused public money while ordering public opinion polls worth a combined 7.5 million euros ($8.7 million).