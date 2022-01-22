Sarkozy’s ex-chief of staff jailed

PARIS: The former chief of staff of former French president Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a new jail sentence on Friday, adding to a long list of convictions stemming from the right-winger’s 2007-2012 term in office. Claude Gueant, considered one of Sarkozy’s closest confidants, went on trial in October along with four other aides and allies over accusations they misused public money while ordering public opinion polls worth a combined 7.5 million euros ($8.7 million).
KANO, Nigeria: Two people were killed and 20 children were kidnapped in Nigeria’s Borno state, where militants are...
YANGON: Myanmar’s junta sentenced a member of Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted party to death for terror offences on...
Vilnius: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania said on Friday they will send anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles to allow...
United Nations, United States: The United Nations is investigating the alleged killing of dozens of people in the...
Washington: The thought of sharing an ice cream cone with a stranger can trigger feelings of disgust -- however...
Washington: The CIA has concluded that no foreign government is likely behind hundreds of mysterious "Havana syndrome"...
