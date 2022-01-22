Spain’s ICU staff exhausted by Covid battle; ‘Covid-19 vaccines showed high efficacy against severe Omicron’: HK locks down thousands in virus housing block

Hong Kong: Nearly 3,000 residents at a Hong Kong housing estate will be confined to their homes for five days, authorities announced on Friday, as they struggle to halt an outbreak of the Omicron coronavirus variant.

The lengthy lockdown order -- reminiscent of those used on the Chinese mainland -- comes as Hong Kong tacks harder to Beijing’s "zero-Covid" policy. At least 20 confirmed or preliminary positive cases were found in a public housing block in the Kwai Chung neighbourhood, said health chief Sophia Chan.

"Clearly there is a community outbreak and the situation is worrying," Chan told reporters. A security guard, cleaner and multiple residents living in non-adjacent flats have been infected, with the source thought to be a man who visited the building on January 13.

"These infection clusters involve superspreading and are of extremely high risk," Chan added. Edwin Tsui, who heads the Centre for Health Protection, said the virus might have been spread by a cleaner who had to work floor by floor. Some 2,700 residents will need to stay home until January 26 and be tested daily.

Like China, Hong Kong stamps out even the slightest trace of the virus with largely closed borders, contact tracing, targeted lockdowns and long quarantines. The five-day "snap lockdown" is the longest ordered yet in the city. Previous building lockdowns have tended to be overnight with residents allowed to leave once they show a negative test.

Those who test positive are taken to isolation wards, while close contacts go to a government quarantine camp. The Hong Kong government has said it will provide food and anti-epidemic supplies for affected residents.

But some people were spotted buying groceries in bulk on Friday afternoon, according to local media reports. Hong Kong’s strict rules have kept the city largely virus-free but internationally isolated.

Already strict social-distancing rules were ramped up after an Omicron outbreak began last month.Meanwhile, seemingly milder for some but still highly contagious, Omicron has filled intensive care beds again at a hospital near Barcelona where shattered staff are still fighting a virus that refuses to retreat.

"Every time we think we’ve reached the end of the tunnel, it just gets longer," sighs Rafael Manez, head of intensive care at Bellvitge University Hospital, one of the largest medical facilities in Spain’s northeastern Catalonia region.

Since the pandemic took hold nearly two years ago, overwhelming hospitals across the world, this veteran specialist has steered clear of making predictions, with Covid-19 exhausting them all.

Although more than 90 percent of Spain’s population over the age of 12 has been vaccinated, it has not spared the nation from an explosion of Omicron infections, giving it one of Europe’s highest incidence rates in recent weeks.

In Catalonia -- one of Spain’s most populous regions with 7.7 million residents -- Covid patients are taking up more than 42 percent of intensive care beds, far above the national average of around 23 percent. And it also has the highest number of patients in critical condition, although there are hopes this wave is on the verge of peaking.

"Our medical teams are really tired, especially by the sense of uncertainty. Will this be the last wave or will there be another?" wonders Gloria Romero, head of nursing at the hospital’s intermediate respiratory care unit. "This takes a toll on healthcare professionals. How long will this situation go on?"

With 40 of its 44 beds taken up by Covid patients, the pace has not slowed at the intensive care unit of this hospital, which serves a heavily populated metropolitan area just south of Barcelona. Inside the unit, staff suddenly start running as a patient appears to run out of air, quickly helping him.

But the work never stops in the ICU, where some 40 percent of those brought in are not vaccinated. "The unvaccinated patients, who are the ones we’re mainly dealing with, are those who are in denial about their illness and even about the treatment," says Santiago Gallego, the ICU’s head nurse.

The impact on staff of working through a nearly two-year pandemic is increasingly evident, triggering unprecedented levels of stress and Covid infections, with 600 employees forced to take time off since December 1.

And given the latest explosion of cases, the hospital has also been forced to once again cancel visits, with the most seriously ill patients left to fight for their lives alone, far from their loved ones and only the staff to stay by their side.

"It’s very hard physically but most of all emotionally because it just never ends," admits Elena Cabo, a physiotherapist who works in the ICU, her voice breaking with emotion. But all the staff just keep on working in the hope that this disease will start to retreat. "The only thing which is really effective is preventing it through vaccination, nobody can argue with the fact it’s had an impact," says Manez.

And if Spain didn’t have such a high rate of vaccination, "we would certainly be in a much worse state than we were two years ago," he reflects.Meantime, Covid-19 vaccines and boosters continued to have very high efficacy against severe outcomes during the Omicron wave of the virus, a large real-world study from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed on Friday.

The paper evaluated data from more than 300,000 visits to emergency departments, urgent care clinics, and hospitalisations across 10 states from August 26, 2021 to January 5, 2022. During the period when the Delta variant was dominant, vaccine efficacy against Covid-19 hospitalization was 90 percent between 14-179 days after dose two of a vaccine, fell to 81 percent more than 180 days after the second dose, and rose to 94 percent 14 days or more after dose three.