Inter-provincial gang of car-lifters busted

MANSEHRA: The police on Thursday busted an inter-provincial gang of car-lifters and recovered 10 stolen vehicles from their possession.

“We have equipped our anti-car lifting cell and arrested a gang of inter-provincial lifters from parts of the country,” District Police Officer Sajjad Khan told reporters here.

He said that the car-lifting cell arrested Mohammad Mazhar, Ramazan Nazeer, Fazlur Rehman and Kashif Ali and recovered 10 vehicles and motorcycles worth over Rs10 million.

Sajjad said that the recovered vehicles were handed over to their respective owners. “These gangsters used to sell stolen vehicles in parts of the country on the fake documents,” he added.

The DPO said that the Regional Police Officer (DIG), Hazara circle, has also announced the cash prize and admiration certificates for the anti-car lifting cell.

The official said that the police were going to establish a cellular phone forensic laboratory, which would led the arrest of criminals involved in cyber and other crimes. “The crackdown launched by the police in November last year against the proclaimed offenders wanted by the police department in the heinous crimes remained highly successful and we would resume it shortly,” Sajjad said.

The district police officer said that the crackdown against the land mafia was well underway. “We have arrested many Afghan nationals during an operation carried out in the three camps situated in the district,” the official added.

Meanwhile, the Kolai-Palas police would take the extra-security measures during the second phase of the local government elections in the district, an official said on Thursday. “The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government wants the extra security measures during the local government elections in Kolai-Palas as the people are going to cast their votes for the first time after it became the district,” Salman Khan, the district police officer Kolai-Palas, told reporters after monthly crime meeting held within the chair and attended by the DSP and SHOs.