Man shot and injured in Jamrud

JAMRUD: Unidentified motorcyclists shot and injured a man in Jamrud subdivision of Khyber district on Thursday.
Jamrud police said that the armed men fired shots at one Hidayat in Wazir Dhand area, leaving him critically injured, and they later managed to escape.
The police have rushed the injured man to a hospital and registered a case against the unidentified attackers.
