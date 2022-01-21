‘Pakistan inflation third-highest in the world’: Sherry highlights The Economist report

ISLAMABAD: PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman said a recent report by The Economist says that Pakistan has the third-highest inflation rate in the world at a whopping 12.30% for December and has been following a steep upward trajectory for several months.

“Inflation remains a top bread-and-butter issue for the majority of the people, yet the government continues to ignore it and evades all responsibility for the current state of the economy, crippling indebtedness, the trade balance and the sliding rupee,” she said while commenting on The Economist report.

She said that instead of building consensus to deal with the growing crisis in public finances, the government is in continuous denial about the scale and incidence of the pain it is inflicting on the people of Pakistan. “This amateur hour at the cost of the public has to end,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said unsurprisingly, a recent survey showed that 90% of Pakistanis believe that inflation has been at the highest point during the disastrous tenure of the PTI government, whereas 87% of Pakistanis believe that the country is headed in the wrong direction and 43% have stated that inflation remains their primary cause of concern.