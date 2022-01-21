New Balakot City Project issues to be addressed: KP CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Thursday all the issues related to the New Balakot City Project would be resolved as per the aspirations of local people. He held out the assurance as a delegation of Balakot town in Mansehra district called on him, said a handout.

The delegation discussed with him various matters related to the construction of the Balakot Hydropower Project with a special focus on the issue faced by the local population in this regard. The delegation was headed by the Special Assistant to CM Ahmad Hussain Shah.

Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah, Secretary Energy and Power Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organisation Chief Executive Officer Muhammad Naeem, Mansehra Deputy Commissioner Adnan Betani and other officials were present.

The chief minister said that all the due rights of the local population affected by Balakot Hydropower Project would be protected. He added that all the commitments made to the landowners and local population would be fulfilled and their grievances addressed on a priority basis.

Mahmood Khan said the appointment against the non-technical positions under the project was the right of local people and assured that first priority would be given to local population in the recruitment for the project, adding the project office would be established at Mansehra instead of Peshawar.

He decided to constitute a committee comprising district administration, the PEDO authorities and local elite to ensure recruitment of local people against the non-technical positions under the project.

The chief minister assured that upon the completion of the project, a good deal of royalty share would be spent on the wellbeing of local population whereas the issue of loadshedding in the area would be resolved on a sustainable basis by supplying electricity to Balakot Gridstation from Balakot Hydropower Project.

He directed the Energy and Power Department officials to take necessary steps to include leftover houses in the socio-economic survey of the project. With regard to complaints by affected people of Suki Kinary Hydropower Project, the chief minister directed the commissioner of Hazara division to look into the matter and submit a report as well. On the demand of the delegation, he directed the officials concerned to take necessary steps for upgrading two high schools and one middle school, reconstruction of the police station and extension of access roads to tourist’s sites in the area.