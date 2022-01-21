Money laundering case: Shehbaz gets one-time exemption

LAHORE: An accountability court on Thursday granted a one-time exemption to PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif from personal appearance in money-laundering and assets beyond means reference against him and other family members.

The court granted an exemption to Shehbaz as he could not join the hearing due to COVID. The court was adjourned by January 27. Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz appeared before the court and withdrew his acquittal application in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference. Hamza had moved the application seeking acquittal under the new NAB ordinance.

Moreover, another accountability court rejected the acquittal application of the two accused in the Ashiana Housing case Bilal Qadwai and Imtiaz Haider.

The NAB had filed Ashiana reference against Shehbaz Sharif, former principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad, Nadeem Zia, Kamran Kayani, Munir Zia, Khalid Hussain, Ali Sajid, Shahid Chaudhry, Ahad Khan Cheema, Bilal Kidwai, Shahid Shafique, Shahid Shafique, Imtiaz Haider, Israr Saeed and Arif Butt.