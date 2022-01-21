Eyes tell your true biological age, study finds

MELBOURNE: The eyes may offer a "window into the soul," as poets say, but they also have a lot to say about your health.

Dry eyes can be a sign of rheumatoid arthritis. High levels of cholesterol can cause a white, gray or blue ring to form around the colored part of your eye, called the iris. A coppery gold ring circling the iris is a key sign of Wilson's disease, a rare genetic disorder that causes copper to build up in the brain, liver and other organs, slowing poisoning the body.

And that's not all: Damage to blood vessels in the back of your eye, called the retina, can be early signs of nerve damage due to diabetes, high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, even cancer, as well as glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration. Checking for signs of disease is a key reason the doctor dilates your eyes to peer deep into their depths at your annual eye exams.

Soon, there may be another good reason to suffer through a few hours of blurry vision. A new study, which researchers say is the first of its kind, says the retina may also be able to provide us with an easy, noninvasive way to determine our body's true biological age -- which may or may not mirror our chronological age.

"The retina offers a unique, accessible 'window' to evaluate underlying pathological processes of systemic vascular and neurological diseases that are associated with increased risks of mortality," wrote study author Dr Mingguang He, a professor of ophthalmic epidemiology in the University of Melbourne and Centre for Eye Research in Australia. The study published Tuesday in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

The study analyzed over 130,000 retinal images from samples given by people participating in the UK BioBank, a long-term government study of over 500,000 UK participants between the ages of 40 and 69. Using a deep learning model, which is a form of machine learning, the researchers estimated a "retinal age gap" between the actual biological health of the eye and the person's age since birth.

There was a 2% increase in the risk of death from any cause for each year of difference between a person's actual age and the older biological age identified in the eye, the study found.