Own mistakes led to defeat in KP LG polls: Khattak

SWABI: Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak said on Thursday that defeat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) local government elections was due to own mistakes.

"The PTI is still a popular party and the opposition parties will suffer a crushing defeat in the next election," he said this while addressing a workers' convention here. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had made him chief minister and now gave him a great responsibility to lead the party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. "I have never ever done an injustice to my designation and given task. I always contributed to the party," he remarked.

He said that the prime minister was the only leader who just wanted progress and prosperity for the nation and to save the country from loot and plunder. He urged the workers to work with complete devotion and concentration. He said that recent wave of inflation was not due to Imran Khan. Other party leaders including National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai, Adviser to Chief Minister on Industry Abdul Karim Khan and others also spoke on the occasion.