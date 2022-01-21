‘I gave a good show’: Kyrgios defends antics in defeat

MELBOURNE: Nick Kyrgios said that he put on a “good show” during four high-octane sets against Daniil Medvedev and has no plans to change despite bowing out of the Australian Open on Thursday.

The Australian showman thrilled his noisy home crowd with his full repertoire of outlandish skills and madcap antics as he took it to the Russian title favourite.

But despite Medvedev winning 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in their second-round showdown, Kyrgios said that he won’t conform to the tennis system and argued it’s what the crowd wants from him.

“If I play 95 percent of people tonight on that court I think I win, to be honest with you,” said Kyrgios. “But that’s just the way it is. I’m proud. I’m just proud of the way I carried myself. I fought. I gave a good show, and that’s it.”