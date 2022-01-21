Waiting for Australia excitedly, says Rizwan

LAHORE: Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan has welcomed the statements of Australia’s current and former cricketers about their tour to Pakistan.
Rizwan stated that his energy level was high ahead of the encounters against Australia at home. “I can feel ripples of excitement for Australia’s tour of Pakistan,” Rizwan told PCB digital. “Australia recently won the Ashes and they are a strong side, but we have also had a tremendous year and have shined brightly across all formats.”
