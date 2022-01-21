NSK workers contract corona

KARACHI: With the HBL PSL-7 just a week away, coronavirus has struck the National Stadium staff.
According to a PCB source, nine or ten staff members of the NSK have tested positive for the dreaded virus and have been isolated.
However, the source was confident that there was just ten percent positivity rate which he said would not affect the work at the venue which is set to host the first 15 matches of the HBL PSL-7 from January 27. “We have enough staff and our work will not be affected. The infected persons will also soon return InshaAllah,” the source said.
