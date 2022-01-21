Aisam, partner upset 7th seeded pair

ISLAMABAD: Aisamul Qureshi and his Kazakhstan’s partner Alexander Nedovyesov upset the 7th seeded pair in the Australian Open doubles to progress to the second round.
In a hard fought three-set thriller, Aisam and his partner defeated former world No 1 doubles player Nicolas Mahut (France) and his countryman Fabrice Martin 7-6 (1), 5-7, 6-2.
Nicholas Mahut, the multiple Grand Slam title’s winner in doubles (presently World No.7) and his French partner Fabrice Martin were totally outclassed by the Pakistani super-star and his partner.
First set went to the tie-break without any side succeeding to break the serve of the other side with Aisam and partner prevailing convincingly to clinch the set by 7-1.
In the second set Pak/Kazakh duo broke their opponents at 2-2 and were unable to close the match when serving at 5-4. The French pair came back strongly and went on to win the set 7-5.
In the third set, however, Aisam and partner raised their game to the next level and broke two consecutive serves first of Fabrice and then of Mahut to take a commanding lead. They went on to finish the match winning the third set at 6-2.
Aisam and his partner will now take on Marcos Giron and Kwon Soon-woo.
MELBOURNE: Daniil Medvedev tamed Nick Kyrgios to surge into the Australian Open third round on Thursday and avoid...
KARACHI: A former national player has come forward to help Balochistan squash to once again start producing great...
LAHORE: Babar Azam is the captain of the ODI team of the year which the International Cricket Council announced on...
KARACHI: Karachi Kings have replaced Romario Shepherd with young English cricketer Tom Lammonby for the entire HBL...
LAHORE: Pakistan’s pace bowler Fatima Sana has been included in the International Cricket Council Women’s Team of...
KARACHI: Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi have been the most successful HBL PSL sides since the league’s...
Comments