GCU body to prepare syndicate meeting agenda

LAHORE:The Government College University (GCU) Lahore has constituted an eight-member committee for the preparation of an agenda for the upcoming meeting of its Syndicate.

The committee will not only consult all relevant departments on their different matters to be placed before Syndicate, but for the first time set the tradition of consulting the Syndicate members in advance of the meeting to include the most pertinent agenda. GCU Vice-Chancellor and Syndicate Chairman Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi approved the composition of the Committee with a direction to the Registrar/ Secretary of the Syndicate to prepare a comprehensive agenda with necessary details on a priority basis. He said that the matter of disparity allowance for staff and faculty from Grade 1 to 19 would also be placed before the Syndicate after a recommendation from the Finance and Planning Committee. The committee members included Dean Prof Dr Riaz Ahmed, Dean Prof Ahmad Adnan, Treasurer Abid Shahzad and Controller of Examinations Muhammad Shahzad.