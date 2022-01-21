Value chain research key to boost agri produce: minister

LAHORE:A separate and comprehensive research is needed for value chain of every agricultural product to improve the quality and efficiency of agricultural production.

These views were expressed by Minister for Agriculture Punjab Syed Hussain Jahania Gardezi in Lahore while presiding over a meeting of the committee formulated for Value Chain Study of agriculture sector. Minister said that the study about value chain will not only provide complete knowledge about needs of the consumer but also help in balancing the demand and supply. The value chain study can improve the quality of processing by reducing post-harvest losses, he added.

In addition, we face losses up to 50 percent in fruits that can be reduced through value chain study and for this purpose we have to focus on different programmes, he said. We also need to formulate research projects keeping in view which areas have to be given priority first in regard to cultivation of crops, he added.

The Punjab Minister of Agriculture directed to frame a value chain project on mangoes, tomatoes and dates through consultation with all stakeholders. Gardezi further said that agricultural universities should play their role in agricultural value chain study and in this regard all universities need to formulate such research programmes to end the issues of food security.

On this occasion, Dr Abid Mahmood, Chief Executive PARB, briefed the Provincial Minister that the cultivation of crops in Europe and the United States has been done while keeping in view the agricultural value chain study. This is done to fulfill the demands of consumers besides farmers also get profit from their product. The Study of Value Chain has not been done in Pakistan before.

The meeting was attended by Chief Scientist Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad Dr Akhtar while DG Agriculture (Extension) Dr Anjum Ali, Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture, Faisalabad Dr Iqrar Ahmad Khan, Vice Chancellor MNS Agriculture University, Multan Dr Asif Ali and other stakeholders participated online.

Students join LWMC cleanliness drive: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday conducted massive cleanliness awareness drive on Mall Road. The company was joined by students from educational institutes.

Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Community Interface Specialist, Head of Communication Department and other officials from LWMC participated in the event.

LWMC Communication Department with a joint effort of all other participants conducted the awareness activity which was comprised of awareness walk with placards, setting up of awareness camps, public briefing, leaflets and waste bags distribution and waste picking activity on Mall Road.

Allied participants appreciated LWMC for its exceptional cleanliness services in the city. They said LWMC is not merely responsible for cleanliness but it is a social and civic responsibility of everyone to keep their city clean. CEO, LWMC, Rafia Haider briefed that such awareness activities hold very important value in awareness among the public and role of citizens in keeping Lahore clean is very important. She said LWMC is determined to provide best cleanliness services to the citizens. A spokesperson for LWMC said s citizens should dial LWMC helpline in case of complaint or can use mobile application Clean Lahore which has been devised to facilitate citizens.

Spring festivals to create awareness about tree plantation: The Punjab Forest department has decided to organise spring festivals in view of spring plantation drive.

According to official sources here on Thursday, Punjab Forest Minister Muhammad Sibtain Khan would give formal approval about spring festival in the next meeting of the department. The sources said that spring festivals would be organised to create an awareness regarding spring tree plantation. Various ceremonies in connection with spring festival would be held in the gardens and the educational institutes whereas informative stalls would also be set up.

Spring festivals would motivate people to play their role in making tree plantation campaign successful, the sources added.

PU Commerce results: Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has declared the results of Associate Degree in Commerce / BCom Part-I and Part-II Second Annual Examination 2020 and Annual Examination 2021. The details are available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.