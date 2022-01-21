Youth held for abducting cousin

LAHORE:Police arrested a youth on charges of kidnapping his 22-year-old cousin from Samanabad College four days ago. Police rescued the girl from Kamonki. The girl, a second year student, was abducted by her cousin Mohsin. The accused was handed over to the Investigation Wing.
Commits suicide: A 40-year-old woman committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Mughalpura area on Thursday. Noshin was depressed over domestic issues. On the day of the incident, she took poisonous pills. As a result, her condition deteriorated. She was rushed to hospital where she expired. Police shifted the body to the morgue.
Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 810 road traffic accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours in which 448 persons were seriously injured who were immediately shifted to hospitals.
Rescue medical teams provided timely medical aid to the 380 minor injured people on the spot. Around 65 percent accidents took place on bikes.
LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council’s 24th Theatre Festival started with play “Permasher Singh” produced by Maas...
LAHORE:The second edition of interpretation of world renowned "Saheeh Bukhari" titled “Hidayat-ul-Qari Sharah ul...
LAHORE:National Highways and Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura, organised a motivational session and...
LAHORE:Punjab Narcotics Control Chairman Ch Ramzan Pervaiz has said everyone needs to work together to prevent use of...
LAHORE:Severe foggy conditions have badly disrupted the schedule of passenger trains on Thursday. According to...
LAHORE:Punjab Home Department on Thursday imposed ban on four female artistes - Saima Chaudhry, Ghazal Raja, Sonia...
Comments