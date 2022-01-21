Youth held for abducting cousin

LAHORE:Police arrested a youth on charges of kidnapping his 22-year-old cousin from Samanabad College four days ago. Police rescued the girl from Kamonki. The girl, a second year student, was abducted by her cousin Mohsin. The accused was handed over to the Investigation Wing.

Commits suicide: A 40-year-old woman committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in the Mughalpura area on Thursday. Noshin was depressed over domestic issues. On the day of the incident, she took poisonous pills. As a result, her condition deteriorated. She was rushed to hospital where she expired. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

Accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 810 road traffic accidents across Punjab during the last 24 hours in which 448 persons were seriously injured who were immediately shifted to hospitals.

Rescue medical teams provided timely medical aid to the 380 minor injured people on the spot. Around 65 percent accidents took place on bikes.