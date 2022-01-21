Cold weather to continue: Met

LAHORE:Cold and cloudy weather with scattered rain was witnessed in the City here on Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that a westerly weather system was likely to enter western parts of the country today (Friday) and may grip most upper and central parts on Saturday/Sunday. They predicted that rain-wind/snow (with few heavy falls) was expected in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, north Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir while fog was likely to prevail in upper Sindh and plains of Punjab. Rainfall was recorded at several cities, including Parachinar, Pattan, Malam Jabba, Chitral, Kakul, Balakot, Kalam, Mirkhani, Bannu, DI Khan, Cherat, Takhtbai, Astore, Skardu and Gujrat. Thursday's minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 8°C and maximum was 13.1°C.
LAHORE:The Lahore Arts Council’s 24th Theatre Festival started with play “Permasher Singh” produced by Maas...
LAHORE:The second edition of interpretation of world renowned "Saheeh Bukhari" titled “Hidayat-ul-Qari Sharah ul...
LAHORE:National Highways and Motorway Police Training College, Sheikhupura, organised a motivational session and...
LAHORE:Punjab Narcotics Control Chairman Ch Ramzan Pervaiz has said everyone needs to work together to prevent use of...
LAHORE:Severe foggy conditions have badly disrupted the schedule of passenger trains on Thursday. According to...
LAHORE:Punjab Home Department on Thursday imposed ban on four female artistes - Saima Chaudhry, Ghazal Raja, Sonia...
