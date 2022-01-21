Two die from corona; 1,439 new cases reported

LAHORE:The coronavirus cases are increasing in Punjab as 1,439 new cases were reported on Thursday while two deaths occurred. According to data shared by a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD), the number of cases in the province reached 457,039 while the total number of deaths was recorded 13,090 so far.

The Punjab health department conducted 9,300,058 tests so far while 431,240 confirmed cases had been recovered in the province. The Punjab health department urged the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks besides washing their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from the COVID-19. Contact 1033 immediately regarding symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department urged people.

dengue: No case of the dengue virus was reported in the province during the last 24 hours. According to the Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department here on Thursday, 23 cases of dengue had been reported since January 1. Some cases have been kept in surveillance and their tests are being conducted whereas two confirmed cases are under treatment in different hospitals. An anti-dengue squad conducted indoor surveillance of 394,249 places and 95,414 outdoor besides killing larvae from nine places.

a wake-up call: The Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameer Uddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Al-freed Zafar termed the rapid spread of Omicron virus in Pakistan as a wake-up call and big threat for every citizen.

He has directed the administration of Lahore General Hospital that doctors, nurses and paramedics should ensure implementation of SOPs within the hospital premises to protect the relatives of the patients from the 5th wave of corona Omicron. He urged all AMSs and DMSs to make it mandatory for the patients and their relatives who have not yet been vaccinated to be vaccinated as early as possible so that the virus could not be transmitted to the hospital staff. Principal PGMI said that corona vaccination is necessary for the health of every citizen and his family so they should take advantage of the free vaccination facility provided by the govt. He added that despite all the awareness campaigns, many people are still not serious about getting vaccinated which is dangerous for others.