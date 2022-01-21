People united on national security issue: SACM

LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information, Tourism and spokesperson for government Hasaan Khawar has said it is too early to comment on motives behind blast in Anarkali bazaar.

Expressing deep sympathies with the families of those killed and praying for speedy recovery of the injured, SACM said all investigating agencies including Punjab Forensic Science Agency, Rescue 1122, Punjab Safe Cities Authority and police are examining every aspect of this tragic incident. He said all institutions and people of Pakistan are on one page on the issue of national security.

After each such tragedy, the Pakistani nation emerges stronger and united than ever, he maintained. He was talking to the media during a promo launch event of the Cholistan Desert Rally organised by the Tourism Development Corporation of Punjab to be held in February. On this occasion, he said Cholistan Desert Rally started in 2005 is the flagship event of TDCP in which more than 300,000 entries are expected this year.

Talking about tourism in Punjab, he said as per the directions of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, work is being done to make Kotli Satiyan, Soon Sakesar Valley and South Punjab attractive for tourists so that in future incidents like the Murree tragedy could be avoided. He said measures like Tourism Highway and Camping Pods are also being introduced for tourists in Kotli Satiyan.