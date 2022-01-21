No room for presidential system in country: Sarwar

LAHORE:Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar has said that there is no room for presidential system in the country as democratic system is strong enough in Pakistan.

The governor was talking to reporters at Governor’s House here on Thursday. He was of the view that PTI can easily win next elections if good governance is ensured in the country. The government should strive to give people relief from inflation as it would definitely help the PTI in next elections, he said and added that both PML-N and PPP completed their tenure and now it is ‘our democratic right to complete our tenure’. He reiterated that the government has no threat from the opposition and the elections will be held in the country in 2023. Talking about his plan to contest the elections, he said that he will select the constituency after consulting the party and one thing is clear that he will definitely contest the general election from Punjab.

As many as 1,500 projects of water filtration plants under the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will be completed soon and different filtration plants will be inaugurated in Lahore on Sunday, he said and added that the government has no threat from the opposition as the biggest challenge is inflation and unemployment. “We are working hard to control inflation and poverty through different initiatives including Insaf Card, Ehsas Programme and the Kissan Card. Our victory is obvious if we are able to bring reforms in institutions like police and judiciary and our government is working effectively over it. We are providing relief to people and it is reality that we should work more in this regard, he said. To a question, the governor said every decision would be taken after mutual consultation and keeping in view all legal, constitutional aspects.

Talking about his recent visit to Europe, the governor said he fought the case of Pakistan during his visit as he met more than 120 Members of Parliament (MPs) to get the extension in GSP plus status for Pakistan. “I have discussed the Afghanistan and Kashmir issue during my visit to Europe and UK while also highlighting the peace efforts of Pakistan”, he said.

The whole world is now appreciating the role of Pakistan in Afghan peace process. It is reality that the peace in the whole world is not possible without achieving peace in Afghanistan and therefore whole world should play its role in it, he said. The governor condemned the incident of terrorism in Lahore while adding that the Pakistan will definitely defeat the terrorists. There are many foreign forces who are trying to destabilise Pakistan through such acts but one thing is clear that people of Pakistan and Pakistan Army are committed to fail nefarious designs of the enemy.

We’ll make Pakistan a peaceful country and all the conspiracies of the enemy will be foiled. 1,500 projects of filtration plants are completed and these projects were given without any political affiliation as we also installed the plants in the constituencies of opposition leaders. We have ensured complete transparency in these projects and therefore the international organisations including the Unicef is also collaborating with us in our mission to provide clean drinking water to the people of Punjab. I assure you that more than 7 million people of Punjab will get the clean drinking water soon.

Talking about the recent wave of Covid-19, the governor said everyone should adopt precautionary measures to avoid the Omicron variant, she said. It is our national responsibility to wear face mask to keep ourselves safe from the deadly virus. Our team is ready once again to provide the services in the Covid as we did earlier through Telemedicine under the banner of Punjab Development Network,” he said.